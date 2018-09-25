Game of Thrones set at Magheramorne to open as tourist attraction

The Game of Thrones film set at Magheramorne will open as a tourist attraction next year.

Development plans for a “legacy experience” will include the location, known as Castle Black and the Wall in the award-winning television series.

Scenes from the hugely popular show were filmed at the disused quarry at Shore Road which has been a key feature of the hit series. Scenes have also been filmed at the Sallagh Braes in Cairncastle.

HBO Licensing and Retail has promised that Game of Thrones legacy attractions will be “on a scale and scope bigger than anything the public has ever seen offering the first opportunity for the public to set foot inside some of the most iconic locations from the series and behind the camera lens to see how the world’s biggest TV show was made”.

“Each site will feature not only the breathtaking sets, but will also exhibit displays of costumes, props, weapons, set decorations, art files, models, and other production materials.

The visitor experience will be enhanced by state-of-the-art digital content and interactive materials which will showcase some of the digital wizardry the series is known for”.

Jeff Peters, vice president, licensing and retail, HBO, said: “HBO is thrilled to celebrate the work of the Game of Thrones creative team and crew by preserving these locations and inviting fans to visit Northern Ireland and explore Westeros in person.

“We look forward to opening the gates and sharing the excitement of stepping inside these amazing sets with Game of Thrones fans from around the world. The opportunity to celebrate Northern Ireland’s pivotal role in the life and legacy of the show and share its culture, beauty and warmth is also a huge inspiration behind these Legacy projects.”

John McGrillen, chief executive of Tourism NI, commented: “We couldn’t be more excited about the Game of Thrones Legacy project coming to Northern Ireland. While fans have seen the stunning landscapes, coastlines and mountains in the series, we are thrilled they will now have the opportunity to fully experience the charm of Northern Ireland and immerse themselves in to the world of Westeros.

“The Game of Thrones Legacy project will be a game changer for Northern Ireland on a global tourism level. We very much welcome this exciting announcement by HBO and look forward to attracting many more visitors to our beautiful country as a result.”