Free pop-up shop opportunity for entrepreneurs in Larne and Carrick

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has announced an exciting opportunity for ten entrepreneurs to take part in a pop-up shop opportunity for two weeks in November.

The initiative is open to entrepreneurs from across the borough who have an idea for a town centre retail business or have an existing business which could grow further within a town centre.

The scheme will take place from November 12 until 24, for five pop-up shops in Carrick and five in Larne.

Support will include cost-free provision of prime shared town centre retail space; full marketing and promotional support for pop-up shops in each town; five hours of business mentoring tailored to specific need, showcasing of each business over the two-week period as part of Global Enterprise Week. For further details and application form, ring 028 2563 3363 or email: amplify@midandeastantrim.gov.uk