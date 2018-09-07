Former Larne school site on sale for £2 million

The site of the former St. Comgall’s College at Bankheads Lane in Larne has come onto the market with an asking price of £2 million.

The 15.3 acre site has already been granted outline planning permission for 112 new homes.

The former St. Comgall's College site.

This is for 96 houses, 14 detached, 80 semi-detached, 16 apartments and two others.

These will be located on land extending from Bankheads Lane to Tower Road. The larger dwellings will be facing the sea.

The site boasts “an elevated position enjoying beautiful sea views over Larne Lough and the North Channel”.

It is adjacent to Larne Leisure Centre and Drumalis Retreat and Conference Centre with Larne Town Park at the north of the site.

A tree preservation order is in place to protect mature trees along the boundary. The site will be enclosed by a stone wall perimeter.

Vehicular access will be at Tower Road.

The former secondary school premises was demolished in 2011 and the site cleared following closure the previous year.

Pupils were transferred to St. Killian’s College in Carnlough.

The application for planning permission was made by the Parish of Larne.

Thirty-seven letters of objection were received in relation to the proposed development.

These related to concerns regarding traffic, the impact on Drumalis, leisure centre and protected trees.