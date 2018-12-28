Focus on Mid and East Antrim for top TV shows

Mid and East Antrim is celebrating after a bumper year hosting filming crews of a series of top television shows.

In the past 12 months, cameras have rolled into the borough to film a number of prime time shows, including Line of Duty, Derry Girls, Come Home and Mrs Wilson.

Larne has previously provided the backdrop at Magheramorne and the Sallagh Braes for the most successful television show of all time, Game of Thrones.

Mid and East Antrim mayor Cllr. Lindsay Millar said she is looking forward to welcoming more big budget productions to Mid and East Antrim in 2019.

“It is fantastic that film and television crews are increasingly using our borough’s stunning scenery and remarkable built heritage in their productions.

“These shows showcase our area to audiences throughout Northern Ireland, the UK and the world.

“The television and movie industry is said to be worth around £270m to the Northern Ireland economy, with Game of Thrones estimated to have brought more than £206m to our regional economy over eight series.

“Mid and East Antrim’s starring role in hit television shows and movies is great news for the area and our economy.”