Extended board period for Larne business figure

A leading Larne business figure has had his period on the board of Invest NI extended.

The Department for the Economy has announced that the tenure of Ken Nelson MBE, who has a wealth of experience in economic development, has been extended by six months from April 1 to September 30, 2018.

Invest Northern Ireland’s role is to promote innovation, enterprise and competitiveness in businesses, encourage new start-ups and market Northern Ireland as a location for inward investment.

Board member remuneration is currently £12,240 per annum.