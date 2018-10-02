‘Enterprising women’ providing inspiration for business start-ups

More than 80 Mid and East Antrim women attended an event at Ballygally Castle Hotel to celebrate the success of females in enterprise.

The “Enterprising Women” conference, organised by Carrickfergus Enterprise in conjunction with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, focused on promoting and inspiring women into enterprise, along with offering networking opportunities for all who attended.

Attendees had the opportunity to hear inspirational testimonies of women from across the borough who have used their entrepreneurial spirt to accomplish success while juggling the demands of personal and family life.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr. Lindsay Millar, said: “I am delighted that so many took the time to attend the Enterprising Women event.

“Council through Amplify (the integrated economic strategy for the borough) has committed to promoting female enterprise, increasing the number of women starting a business and also encouraging existing female entrepreneurs to grow their business.

“Council and its partners have developed a range of free support programmes to help entrepreneurs along the path of enterprise, from pre-enterprise to growth.”

Kelli Bagchus, manager of Carrickfergus Enterprise, said: “According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor 2017, women are still much less likely than men to take the leap and start their own business.

“Yet increasing the level of entrepreneurial activity amongst women would make a huge contribution to the diversity and success of our local economy.

“Hearing first-hand stories from those who have already made the leap can provide inspiration to those who may want to start up or grow their business further.”

Speakers at the event included Lisa Soutar, Lisa’s Attic; Sinead Brennan, owner, The Bank House, Whitehead; Helen Porter, Ann’s Pantry; Larne, Portia Woods, owner of Toast the Coast, Larne and Lucy Craig, Lucy Craig Designs;Netty Hill, Ballymena

For more information on business support in the Mid and East Antrim area , contact: amplify@midandeastantrim.gov.uk