Enterprise Fortnight ‘designed to unlock potential’ in Mid and East Antrim

A fortnight-long series of networking sessions, workshops, debates and information clinics aimed at promoting, exploring and celebrating business and entrepreneurship in Mid and East Antrim is underway.

Enterprise Fortnight is taking place throughout the borough from November 12 until November 24 with a packed programme of free events designed to “unlock and capitalise on the borough’s entrepreneurial potential” including sessions for those thinking of self-employment.

The initiative is being led by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, in partnership with business support organisations across the borough.

Industry specialists, local entrepreneurs and support agencies are available to ensure that the aspirations of our local budding entrepreneurs and businesses are realised.

Alderman Greg McKeen, chair of council’s Economic Growth and Tourism Committee, said: “I would like to thank the partner organisations who have worked successfully with council to develop this exciting programme of events to celebrate Enterprise Fortnight 2018.

“Growing the economy is our number one strategic priority and by continuing to work closely with our partners we are ideally positioned to help develop opportunities to create jobs, support growth of new and existing businesses to develop skills and employment opportunities.

“It continues to be an exciting time and delivery of events such as these tabled through Enterprise Fortnight 2018 clearly evidences that Mid and East Antrim is open for business.” For more information on Mid and East Antrim Enterprise Week visit: https://amplifymidandeastantrim.com/enterprise-fortnight/