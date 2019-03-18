Energy company to hold ‘surgery’ sessions in Islandmagee for residents

Islandmagee Energy’s environmental and technical specialists will meet residents and landowners for a series of “surgeries” this week.

The information event will take place at the Gobbins Centre in Islandmagee, on Wednesday March 20, from 10.30am until 9.00 pm; Thursday March 21, from 9.00 am until 5.00 pm and Friday March 22, from 8.00 am until 3.00 pm.

Recently, Islandmagee Energy met with political representatives in a bid to allay fears over the natural gas storage cavern project to be located approximately 1,500 metres under Larne Lough.

The Islandmagee Energy team has said that it now wishes to engage with the local community to share the latest updates and progress on the natural gas storage caverns.

Islandmagee Energy CEO John Wood says “direct consultations have been requested and the company is happy to accommodate these”.

“We have made good progress on the project and recent engagement with political representatives showed us that there was an interest in finding out the truth about its impact on the economy and the environment.

“We were able to reassure the broad spectrum of politicians that our intention is to run this project with as much economic benefit for the local area as possible.

“We have also demonstrated that the environmental impact of this work falls well within the safety guidelines and in fact exceeds the requirements.

Community leaders and individuals are being invited to make contact to book a session with the Islandmagee Energy team over the three-day period. Forty minute slots are available during each session.

Anyone interested is asked to make contact with joris.minne@jcomms.co.uk to check availability.