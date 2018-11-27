Eglinton Yard sale will ‘contribute towards regeneration of Glenarm’

The redevelopment of the Eglinton Yard seafront site will “significantly contribute towards the wider regeneration of Glenarm and help fulfil the tourism potential of the area”, it has been stated.

Commenting on the sale of the £200,000 vacant site fronting New Road, Mid and East Antrim mayor Cllr. Lindsay Millar said: “We are confident that with the right buyer, this incredible site can be transformed into a viable and sustainable jewel in Glenarm’s tourism crown.

“Growing the economy and boosting tourism are key priorities for our council and we are doing our utmost to provide the best possible conditions for business to flourish.

“Glenarm has superb potential and the unlocking of this site is key to our ambitious plans to breathe new life into the village.”

Commercial property agency Lisney has been instructed to sell the site at Glenarm Harbour by way of a development brief for the 1.26 acre site.

Andrew Gawley, director at Lisney, said: “This development brief presents a rare opportunity for an investor to place their mark on a site in an outstanding location at the heart of Glenarm village and capitalise on the tremendous potential offered by the surrounding area and its close proximity to local attractions such as Glenarm Glen, Glenarm Forest Park and Glenarm Castle which plays host to the Dalriada Festival.

“The opportunity is strategically positioned fronting New Road which forms part of the world-renowned Causeway Coastal Route and is directly opposite the new Tourist Information Office in the village.

“It also overlooks a marina which boasts 40 fully-serviced pontoon berths within the village’s historical limestone harbour.”

The mayor added: “We are confident that with the right buyer, this incredible site can be transformed into a viable and sustainable jewel in Glenarm’s tourism crown.

“Growing the economy and boosting tourism are key priorities for our council and we are doing our utmost to provide the best possible conditions for business to flourish.

“Glenarm has superb potential and the unlocking of this site is key to our ambitious plans to breathe new life into the village.”

Submissions are invited before February 21 2019 and the Council has set a proposed target date for development of the lands by December 31 2022.