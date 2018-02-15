Could your rural community benefit from a grant up to £150k?

Mid and East Antrim Local Action Group is hosting workshops for groups interested in accessing up to £150,000 of grant funding.

Community organisations in rural areas are invited to attend the information sessions on the grant support aimed at improving access to basic services.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Paul Reid.

The Mayor for Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid said: “Those interested in applying for funding must attend the pre-application workshop being held on Thursday, 22 February at 6.30pm in Ballymena.

“The funding schemes can provide capital investment of up to £150,000 to provide access to basic services or improvements in social infrastructure. It’s open to community and voluntary organisations, social economy enterprises, council and strategic public bodies.

“We are committed to growing our economy by creating the conditions which attract inward investment to our Borough, support sustainable employment, expand existing businesses and promote entrepreneurship and innovation.”

All projects must relate to the theme of innovative service delivery and be in line with Council’s Community Plan. These could include health hubs to deliver multiple services, capital infrastructure to provide childcare or eldercare, recreational, cultural and leisure facilities.

Funding can also help groups to prepare feasibility studies with grants of up to £5,000 available at 75% of total costs.

MEA Local Action Group is funded under Priority 6 (LEADER) of the Northern Ireland Rural Development Programme 2014-2020 by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and the European Union.

To reserve your place or find out more, contact the Investment & Funding Office on 028 2563 3266 or email rdp@midandeastantrim.gov.uk

You can also visit www.meardp.com