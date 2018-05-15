Corrina to spend the day with Lord Sugar

A businesswoman from Larne is set to celebrate her recent successes with Lord Sugar during a special event next week.

Corrina Maclean from Magheramorne is a Diamond Executive Manager for Tropic Skincare.

The east Antrim woman has built a successful business with over 400 ambassadors in Northern Ireland and Scotland.

In recognition of her achievements, Corrina will fly to London on Monday, May 21 to spend the day with Lord Sugar, Susan Ma and 34 other top earning Tropic ambassadors from the last financial year.

Corrina will celebrate on board Lord Sugar’s superyacht named Lady Ann, gifted to his wife for their 50th Wedding Anniversary.

She will enjoy a unique experience on board, where champagne and canapés will be served, and revel in luxury as the party take in the surrounding sights and sounds of the Thames.

Tropic Skincare, launched their social selling opportunity in May 2013 after Lord Sugar invested in Susan Ma who appeared on BBC’s Apprentice in 2011.

On receiving her personal invite Corrina said: “I was absolutely speechless and very honoured to receive this invite from Lord Sugar.

“Tropic has treated me to lots of amazing trips around the world, but this has just topped them all!

“It is a once in a lifetime opportunity to spend the day with Lord Sugar on board his own superyacht - I have the best job in the world and I will be pinching myself on Monday.”