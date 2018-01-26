‘Committee investigation into Kilroot’ - Paisley

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley has welcomed the opportunity for the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee to investigate issues surrounding the proposed closure of the Kilroot power station.

The Committee will have an opportunity to discuss the matter on Wednesday when it next meets.

Mr Paisley said: “This is a hugely important issue for Northern Ireland’s energy supply and there deserves to be proper discussion about the security of that supply. The Committee has previously expressed concerns about energy security in Northern Ireland, prior to this development. “

The DUP representative was commenting after it emerged the Kilroot plant in Carrickfergus faces closure within months after failing to land a contract to supply the new integrated single electricity market.