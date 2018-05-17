Coffee shop customer persuades employer to donate defibrillator

Here’s something to ponder over your favourite brew: Early cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and a defibrillator shock are vital to a person’s chances of surviving a cardiac arrest.

And with that in mind, Creed Coffee shop has installed one of the potentially lifesaving devices for the use of Carrick residents and visitors.

Their community spiritedness has won praise from the Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Cheryl Johnston.

“Well done to Creed Coffee, its owner Stewart Hewitt and all those who have secured a vital defibrillator. Our hope is that this equipment will not need to be used, but it is comforting to know that in an emergency the defibrillator is available if required,” said Cllr Johnston.

“The Creed team had decided to fundraise for this vital and lifesaving machine because of its importance in helping those who live in the Carrickfergus area. The team were keen to make a positive contribution to their local community.

“A loyal Creed customer and Ulster University student, Joshua Hobson, got involved in their campaign. Convinced that providing a defibrillator for the people of Carrickfergus was a great idea, Joshua persuaded his employers, Heartsine Technologies, to donate a defibrillator to the Creed cause.”

With the help of the Deputy Mayor and in partnership with the local residents association, led by Jonathan Cooke, it was agreed that the defibrillator would be installed outside the Marine Highway premises.

Mr Hewitt thanked all those involved in making the project happen.

He said: “It is our hope is that the community will benefit from the generosity, hard work, commitment of the staff and customer team here at Creed. Now let’s try to get a defibrillator outside Creed’s Larne branch.”

Members of staff at the coffee shop have been trained by professionals in the use of the defibrillator, and the equipment sets out, step by step, how to respond should somebody be suffering a cardiac arrest.

And before finishing your cuppa, here’s further ‘wake up and smell the coffee’ stats:

More than 1,400 people suffer an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in Northern Ireland each year.

Fewer than 10 per cent of them survive to be discharged from hospital, according to the Department of Health.

Survival rates are higher in places where more people are trained to perform CPR and are willing to intervene.