Central RAF Band provide ‘fantastic experience’ for Larne pupils

Larne Grammar School had the recent honour of welcoming the Central RAF Band for a performance in the assembly hall.

Young Enterprise delivered a workshop at Larne Grammar School.

Pupils from Years 8 to 10 were treated to a lively and varied programme including classic swing numbers by their talented visitors.

Miss McBride, teacher of music in Larne Grammar School, said: “We are delighted to be able to host the RAF band for a fantastic musical experience. It was particularly pleasing to see a number of our pupils have the opportunity to play with the band. It’s sure to be an experience they won’t forget.”

Meanwhile, Larne GS pupils have taken part in the Young Enterprise Northern Ireland ‘Project Business’ programme. Supported by the Department of Education Northern Ireland, this offer a practical, activity-based insight into enterprise and business.

Young Enterprise led workshops to enable the students to explore a range of business concepts, including the role of the consumer, supply and demand, the market economy, and savings and investments.