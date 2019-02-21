Celebrating three decades in Larne town centre

A long-established optician’s is celebrating 30 years in business in Larne town centre.

RA Glass opened its doors in 1989 and has since treated more than 75,000 patients.

The Main Street business is owned by optometrists Michael Dorman and Michael Thompson,

Ald. Gregg McKeen, who is a patient of the practice and chair of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Economic Growth Committee, said: “I want to congratulate this local business for its success here in Larne. To be a part of the fabric of the local community and bringing trade to the Main Street for more than three decades is a fantastic achievement.

“As a patient myself, I know the high level of care they provide daily to the local community, even doing home visits for those who may not be able to make it into the practice.

“Council are committed to supporting well established businesses, like RA Glass, as well as new and upcoming businesses through an array of our business support and development programmes we have to offer.”

Recently, RA Glass decorated the exterior with graffiti artwork as part of a renovation scheme to “breathe new life into Main Street”.

Mr. Dorman, said: “We’re really pleased to serve the people of Larne and the surrounding areas. We’ve worked with the local community for years and we are really proud to celebrate this important milestone in our business.”