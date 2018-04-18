Business start up focus for new Ledcom executive

Ledcom Ltd has appointed a new Business and Enterprise executive.

Caeris Armour, who graduated with a 1st class BSc Hons in Communication, Advertising and Marketing with Diploma in Professional Practice from Ulster University, has worked predominantly in the marketing industry.

She spent two years as assistant marketing manager of hospitality group, Beannchor, and more recently as digital marketing team leader of Loud Mouth Media, a specialist digital advertising agency.

Caeris will focus primarily on the start up and growth division of the Larne-based company, delivering programmes such as Northern Ireland Business Start Up in the Antrim and Newtownabbey area. She will also play an integral role in the WISE programme to be launched in September.

Ken Nelson, CEO of Ledcom, said: “With an extensive marketing background and excellent private sector experience, Caeris will bring a multitude of new skills and ideas to the Ledcom team and our clients.

“She has managed a vast array of contrasting brands and worked with hundreds of business on both an international and local level, giving her substantial experience across industries and sectors.”

Caeris said: “Ledcom is a key catalyst for our local economic development. I have always admired the excellent level of support the business provides to the local community, and the positive social impact this has.

“I was born and bred in Larne, so I’m especially excited to become part of a great team making real changes in our town and further afield.”

To contact Caeris, email caeris.armour@ledcom.org or call 028 2827 0742.