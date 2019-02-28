Business leaders to hear £100m Carrickfergus success story

A Carrickfergus-based’s company’s remarkable export success story will be told to business leaders from across the province next month.

The Northern Ireland arm of Japanese manufacturing giant Ryobi will host an onsite visit from members of Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber).

The firm, which makes components for the automobile industry from a 32,000 sq metres site at Trooperslane Industrial Estate in the Co Antrim town, will host the NI Chamber and Danske Bank Export First event on March 27.

From establishing a local presence in 1990 with one customer and a small workforce, Ryobi is one of Northern Ireland’s leading exporters and employers, supplying car industry giants including Jaguar Land Rover, Peugeot Citroen, Ford, Volkswagen and Skoda and employing over 500 people.

David Watson, managing director at the firm, will take delegates through the company’s highly successful export story with sales forecasted at £100m by 2019.

Speaking ahead of the event, Sandra Scannell, head of Business Support at NI Chamber, said: “NI Chamber members are looking forward to hearing the inspirational story of Ryobi’s phenomenal growth and success.

“The event will provide attendees with a platform to maximise on the experiences shared by Ryobi, whilst also providing a forum to discuss the challenges and opportunities that currently exist for exporters.”

NI Chamber has a membership of over 1,200 businesses, from the smallest SME to the largest corporations and Top 100 firms. Delegates will also have the opportunity to take a tour and gain first-hand insight of Ryobi’s production facility.

Aaron Ennis, head of North Business Centre for Danske Bank said: “The visit to Ryobi as part of the Export First programme will provide a valuable insight into the workings of one of Northern Ireland’s most successful exporters.

“For those of us in professions that support businesses such as Ryobi, the chance to go on site and get a tour of the company’s production facility will be a fantastic opportunity to gain first hand insights from a world class company.

“Northern Ireland’s leading export businesses have become accustomed to regularly adapting to significant change and as we near the outcome of the Brexit process, Danske Bank believes it is important to bring together like-minded businesses at these events to learn from one another and share their experiences of selling outside of Northern Ireland.”

To register for the export event, visit www.northernirelandchamber.com