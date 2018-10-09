Beggs welcomes £14m Schrader investment

East Antrim Ulster Unionist MLA Roy Beggs has welcomed an announcement that Schrader Electronics is investing £14m in research and development.

In a statement, Mr. Beggs said: “It is welcome news that Schrader Electronics, which has factories in both Carrickfergus and Antrim, is investing more than £14m in research and development, with the support of Invest Northern Ireland and the European Development Fund.

“This funding for six research and development projects should help Schrader Electronics stay ahead of the competition and should provide greater longer term job security for the local workforce.”