‘Award is recognition for my team of 900’ says Mid and East Antrim chief executive

Mid and East Antrim Borough’s Council’s chief executive has been named Business Person of the Year in the Mid-Ulster Business Awards.

Anne Donaghy has led Mid and East Antrim Borough Council since it was formed in 2015, and led Ballymena Borough Council for nine years previously.

She won the main accolade of the evening at the awards ceremony, organised hosted by the Mid-Ulster Mail and Tyrone Times.

In merging three former councils – including two of the previously poorest financially performing councils in Northern Ireland – the judges recognised Anne’s transformational impact in creating what is now one of region’s best-performing councils.

Anne, whose home town is Dungannon, said: “I am so proud to have been recognised by the Mid-Ulster Business Awards.

“I thank all those involved for what was a wonderful evening celebrating the very best of entrepreneurial talent and outstanding leadership.

“This award is also deserved recognition of the incredible work delivered by my 900-strong team, under the direction of all our elected members on Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

“Working together with a clear focus on delivery for all our citizens, our council continues to lead the way in Northern Ireland local government transformation, with growing our local economy a key priority in Mid and East Antrim.

“This is a multi-award winning borough and I am so proud our council is the top performing in terms of the delivery of services, including planning, recycling, the protection and enhancement of our natural environment, and a wide range of other frontline provisions. I value the very forward-looking vision of our Elected Members and the staff at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, who deliver incredible work and outstanding public service.”

Anne continues to lead the council’s contribution to the £1bn Belfast Region City Deal. bid among other major and regionally significant projects.