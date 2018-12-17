Apsley’s shop set to change hands after nearly 30 years

One of Larne’s oldest town centre businesses is set to change hands after nearly 30 years.

Proprietor Bobby Lyttle is optimistic that a buyer may continue running the 5,000 sq ft business as Apsley’s.

Apsley’s has been trading at the site in 1903 when it was established as a family concern.

“When I took it over, we kept the name. I think the Apsley name is very important. It has been Apsley’s here for more than 100 years,” said Bobby,

“I feel there may be someone out there who would like to run the business as Apsley’s.”

Bobby indicated that he would also be happy to let the shop.

He added: “There is the possibility that three businesses can be run under the one roof.”

Currently Apsley’s operates as a newsagent, stationer and cafe.

“We are in a good position in the town. We have a good footfall.”

Mr. Lyttle, who has been in business for more than five decades, first at his menswear shop, and then moving next door to the present outlet, in 1990, said: “There is still room on the high street for this type of shop.”

He has thanked his “good staff”, whom he believes, are a credit to his business.

He insists that he does not want to retire completely.

“I do not mind the early mornings too much.

“I could set the clock by some customers coming in for their papers,” he joked.

“Long may they keep coming.”