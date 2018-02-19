£15k Larne town centre action plan

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is facilitating a workshop for businesses, council representatives and other stakeholders to develop a £15,000 Larne town centre action plan.

The group will seek to identify current issues, seek solutions and prioritise actions for improvement over a 12-month period from April 1 to March 31, 2019.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid said: “Amplify, the recently launched council-led economic development strategy for Mid and East Antrim outlined the importance of local infrastructure to growing the economy of the region.

“There is a need to think more creatively about how we make the best use of our town centres and as such it is only appropriate that we hear from local businesses about how best to channel any funding.”

The first step in this process has involved engagement with local businesses to get their views on how this money should be spent. Council has issued a short online survey to businesses in Larne and feedback from this will be reported at a workshop on Tuesday, February 27, 5.45 - 7.30pm at the McGarel Hall in Larne Town Hall, where there will also be the opportunity to determine the final allocation of the budget

The workshop will also provide an overview of the town centre’s performance statistics and identify other potential sources of funding.

To find out further details of this project or to reserve a place at the workshop, contact Sean Trainor, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, on 07736 882474 or email sean.trainor@midandeastantrim.gov.uk