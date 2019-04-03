Brian Kennedy to headline Friends Goodwill Festival

Friends Goodwill Music Festival will return to Larne for a third year on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 May.

Headline acts will be singer songwriter Brian Kennedy who will appear on May 11 with Goats Don’t Shave, on May 12.

They will be joined by 11 other music acts over the weekend.

Other attractions will include street theatre, a chocolate-making workshop, food wagons and the addition of a drinks bar and terrace.

The main venue will be at Larne Market Yard, which will host lively sets from The Dangelbarries (from Scotland), Pigs and Pearls, Coach, Paul Sexton, The Music Yard, Castaways, Keni Brownlow, Gaz, Zolene and the ALS Band. Compere for both days will be Mark Dobbin.

The Market Yard activities will run from 2pm-10.30pm on Saturday and 2pm-6pm on Sunday.

There will be no admission charge though admission is by ticket only which can be downloaded from Eventbrite .co.uk (search for events in Larne). A small number of paper tickets will be available from the Visitor Information Centre on Main Street or at Number One Records. Donations for nominated charity “Q Radiothon” are welcome.

The Cookery Theatre is a new element for this year, an indoor exhibition kitchen with six chefs showing how they make their favourite dishes using food produce from Mid and East Antrim.

Main Street in Larne will be buzzing with music and dance from 11.00 am until 2.00 pm on May 11 with live performances from The Music Yard and some Bluegrass foot stomping on the live stage at Broadway.

The award-winning Music Yard provides music tuition and workshops to 300 children. Students will perform live and showcase the musical talent being nurtured in Larne.

A remembrance service will be held at the Friends’ Goodwill statue at Curran Park from 1.45pm on May 12. The service will commemorate the courage and legacy of all those on board the Friends’ Goodwill ship that left Larne bound for America.