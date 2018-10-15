Brave Aileen takes on zipline challenge to raise funds for charity organisation

Aileen Bridget Craig recently used her birthday as a catalyst to do something for Nexus NI.

The Larne woman went to great lengths to raise funds for the cause by zipping 1,000ft across the River Lagan.

Aileen’s brave challenge has helped to raise £555 for the charity which helps people whose lives have been affected by sexual violence.

Aileen said: “Once I saw the date of the zipline coincided with my birthday, I knew it was a perfect opportunity to do something that little bit different and make the day even more memorable.

“I wanted to raise as much as possible to support the fantastic work of Nexus and also support the charity’s break the silence campaign.

“I was overwhelmed by the support I received from people and businesses in Larne and I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who sponsored me from the Carnlough Community, Gloucester Avenue Shop, Curran Court Hotel, Ruby’s Bar and Cairndhu Golf Club.”

To find out more about how you could support the work of Nexus, visit www.nexusni.org or email fundraising@nexusni.org