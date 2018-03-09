Borough to mark Commonwealth Day

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is to take part in celebrations to mark Commonwealth Day.

In April 2018, the UK will host the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) when leaders from all the member countries are expected to gather in London and Windsor.

They will come together to reaffirm common values, address the shared global challenges faced and agree how to work to create a better future for all citizens, particularly young people.

National leaders, business people, civil sociality representatives and young people from every corner of the commonwealth will be welcomed to the summit.

The celebration of the modern Commonwealth will start with two weeks of sport at the Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Cost, the summit week in London and Windsor and celebrations marking Her Majesty’s 92nd birthday on Saturday, April 21.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will fly the flag to mark Commonwealth Day on March 12 at the main offices in Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Paul Reid said: “I welcome the opportunity for the borough to join in the global celebrations for Commonwealth Day.

“The values of the Commonwealth are amongst those shared here at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to work together and create a better future for all.

“The flying of the flag at all council buildings will help show our borough’s support for the Commonwealth, its communities and values.”

Cllr Reid added: “Council has already committed £5,000 in funding to assist the NI athletes and coaches heading to the Commonwealth Games in Australia, with 15 of those from Mid and East Antrim.

“I will also be hosting a reception for them on their return. The Commonwealth is also integral to economic growth globally, and this being one of council’s key priorities in both our Corporate and Community Plans, showing our support is important.”

The Commonwealth is a diverse community of 53 nations that work together to promote prosperity, democracy and peace.

For more information, check out www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk