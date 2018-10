Police have said that a bomb alert at a Main Street store in Larne on one of the busiest shopping days of the week was a “hoax”.

Dunnes Stores had to be evacuated when the alarm was raised around noon on Saturday.

Editorial image.

Police carried out a search following a report that a device had been left inside.

Nothing was found during the search and police are treating the incident as a “hoax”.

The PSNI has stated that inquiries into the source of the call are ongoing.