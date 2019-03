The next Midweek Session at East Antrim Boat Club will take place on Wednesday March 20.

A discussion on life rafts will be held with a talk by senior project engineer Richard Kerrigan, from Survitec, who will demonstrate the very latest in life raft design.

Richard will also be discussing the group’s 160-year history and Survitec’s association with the Boat Club.

The Midweek Session will commence at 7.30 pm.