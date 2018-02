The Larne branch of Poundland is to close at the end of next month in a disappointing blow for the local high street.

The discount retailer launched a closing down sale this week following the news that it will shut at the end of March.

The Murrayfield Shopping Centre branch, which was this afternoon packed with shoppers, first opened in October 2012.

Staff at the branch were unable to comment on the closure.

The Larne Times has contacted the company's head office.