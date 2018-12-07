Blackhead Path repairs given the green light

Work to restore and protect Blackhead Path has received planning permission from Mid and East Antrim Council.

The multimillion pound project will see repairs carried out over a year to allow thousands of users to explore the entire path.

Members of the public have been asked to observe warning signs about the dangers of sections of the path.

A list of contractors who have passed the first stage of the appointment process is being drawn up for the tender to go live in January.

The work includes repairs along the coastal paths from the Old Castle Road up to the lighthouse and new steps and handrails. Restoration of the Golden Steps is already underway and due to be finished by the end of the month.

The Mayor, Cllr Lindsay Millar, said: “We’re delighted to be announcing that this project has got the green light. Everything is progressing really well and to schedule. After many years of neglect, we now have the support of elected members to get the essential repair works underway.

“We will be continuing to work closely with residents and the local community, including Blackhead Path Preservation Society, to get the path open as soon as possible.”

New fencing and signs warning of the collapsing path area are in place to prevent the public from getting on to the dangerous areas. Recent bad weather saw more rock fall along the path, the collapse of the bridge along the upper path and further movement of 30mm.

The Mayor added: “We would ask any users to respect the signs and gates in place. We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding throughout this process.

“We understand and appreciate that this will be frustrating for those who enjoy this outstanding coastal path, but given the seriousness of the situation we don’t want any tragedies.”

Council is hoping work can start on the path by springtime after contractors have been appointed.