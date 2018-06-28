Biker Trevor ‘slipped away in my arms’

A close friend of Trevor Black has spoken of how the Portadown man slipped away in his arms after a motorcycle crash on Sunday.

Trevor, who was killed in a crash on the Coast Road near Larne, was laid to rest today in his native Portadown.

The late Trevor Black

Bill Orr held Trevor (also known as Tommy and Blackie) for about an hour after the crash on Sunday morning.

“He was a real gentleman and would go out of his way to help people,” said Mr Orr.

“Tommy loved his work and worked very hard but he lived for his wife Lynn and daughter Kerry. He also enjoyed being with his mates at the weekend for a spin on motorbikes.

“He slipped away in my arms. I’ll never get over it.

“Just two minutes before the crash, we were stopped at the traffic lights and he said he loved this coast road because him and Lynn would drive up to Portrush that way

“But he didnt suffer. I held him and talked to him for an hour. I really didn’t want to go home without him. He was a great friend, to me and to many.”

A Portadown native, Trevor, who was just 55-years-old, was highly regarded and has been described as one of the most decent, hard-working and fun-loving men.

He was held in such high esteem that a large convoy of bikers escorted their friend’s remains on his final journey home on Tuesday.

Trevor’s brother Robin led the cortege to his home on the Charlestown Road in Portadown.

A funeral service took place today (Thursday) at St Mark’s Parish Church, Portadown; with committal following in Kernan Cemetery.