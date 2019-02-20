Bell returned to tower at Glynn church

The return of the bell to the tower at St. John’s Church, Glynn, has been welcomed by the congregation.

However, its chimes have yet to be heard.

Specialist equipment was used to return the bell to the tower.

The bell, which dates back to 1840, had been suffering the effects of old age. Its crown had become damaged, so the fixture had to be removed as a safety precaution.

A previous refurbishment had occurred when St. John’s was renovated in 2001 when it was fitted with an automatic hammer.

However, when the bell became silent in September, an inspection revealed that its crown had broken off.

It was subsequently removed for health and safety reasons and sent for repair at a cost of £3,500.

Checking the reach to the bell tower.

An adjustment still has to be made as the recent repair has changed the bell’s height and it is now hanging at a slightly different level.

As a result, the striking hammer now needs modified. It is expected that this adjustment can be made within the next couple of weeks.

St. John’s glebe warden Derek Swann said: “Repair work on the bell itself was indeed completed before Christmas but getting all the other elements, including weather, required for the refit proved difficult.

“Specialist long reach lifting equipment was hired to ease the difficult job of setting the assembled oak plinth and bell which was attached to it into position in the bell tower.

Getting the bell back into position.

“The Select Vestry would like to thank local land owners Ian McKee and John Blair for allowing us access onto their ground with the lifting equipment.

“Fundraising for the project continues, and although we have not yet reached the target amount, we have been really pleased and are very grateful with all the support and donations that we have received to date.”