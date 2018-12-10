Beggs urges Antiville community to help PSNI after arson

East Antrim Ulster Unionist MLA Roy Beggs has condemned those behind an arson attack which took place in the Antiville area of Larne on Saturday night.

In a statement, Mr. Beggs said: “Someone could have been seriously injured during this arson attack on Saturday night which saw extensive fire damage caused to a house in Antiville. I was relieved to learn that the residents escaped without injury.

The property damaged in an arson attack at Fairway.

“An arson attack on a residential home could result in a fatality and also could easily spread to neighbouring properties, endangering the homes and lives of neighbours.

“I would urge the community to come forward and help the PSNI with their investigations. If you think you saw something that could help find out who was responsible for this arson attack, call the PSNI on 101 or alternatively call the anonymous Crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111.”