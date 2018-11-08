Beggs condemns ‘organised violence’ in Larne’s Antiville estate

Ulster Unionist MLA Roy Beggs has condemned last night’s “organised violence” in Antiville.

In a statement, Mr. Beggs said: “Burning wheelie bins, attacking police and forcing road closures is endangering the public and preventing citizens from moving to and from their homes.

“Limited public resources are being wasted and this organised criminal activity is adversely affecting the local community.

“The question that has to be asked of the organised gang leaders responsible is, what do they believe that they will achieve from burning large numbers of wheelie bins other than adversely affect the local community and waste ratepayers’ money?

“This lawlessness is making it even more apparent that the community must work with the PSNI directly and by using the confidential Crimestoppers number 0800 555 111 to undermine those involved in criminal activity so that we all have freedom to live safety and securely free from organised criminal gangs.”