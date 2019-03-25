Beggs condemns Millbrook attack as ‘reckless’

East Antrim Ulster Unionist MLA Roy Beggs has condemned those behind an attack which damaged property and two vehicles in Millbrook.

In a statement, Mr. Beggs said: “Whoever was responsible for the attack in the early hours of Sunday morning is to be condemned for their reckless actions.

“If you have any information that would help the PSNI with their investigations into this attack, I would urge you to call 101 quoting reference 369 24.3.19. Alternatively, you can call the anonymous Crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111.”