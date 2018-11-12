Beggs condemns ‘criminal activity’ in Larne’s Antiville estate

Ulster Unionist MLA Roy Beggs has condemned recent “criminal activity” in Larne’s Antiville estate.

Mr. Beggs was commenting on disorder last Wednesday night which resulted in missiles being thrown at police and the theft of 45 wheelie bins to form a burning barricade at Linn Road.

In a statement, he said: “Burning wheelie bins, attacking police and forcing road closures is endangering the public and preventing citizens from moving to and from their homes.

“Local residents are being terrorised and limited public resources are being wasted. Organised criminal activity is adversely affecting the local community.

“The question that has to be asked of the organised gang leaders responsible is, what do they believe that they will achieve from burning large numbers of wheelie bins and trying to create some form of no-go area.

“They are adversely affecting the local community and wasting ratepayers money. This lawlessness is making it even more apparent that the community must work with the PSNI directly, and by using the confidential Crimestoppers number 0800 555 111, to undermine those involved in criminal activity so that we all have freedom to live safely and free from organised criminal gangs.”