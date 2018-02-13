'Be careful where you leave car keys' - PSNI

Police are urging people to be mindful of where they leave their car keys following a recent burglary in the east Antrim area.

A post that appeared on the PSNI Larne Facebook page read: "Carrickfergus and Larne Neighbourhood Police Team have been investigating a recent burglary in the area, when a car was taken with keys found near the door.

"Investigations are now complete and a male has today [Tuesday] been arrested and charged with various offences.

"Remember to keep your doors and windows closed and locked and be careful where you leave your keys."