Battle of the Somme commemoration at Knockagh War Memorial

The Battle of the Somme will be commemorated on Sunday June 30, at the Knockagh War Memorial, in Greenisland.

There will be representation from the Navy, Army and Air Force with young people adding poignancy to the formal ceremonies by laying wreaths at the memorial in their own contribution to remembrance.

Mayor Councillor Maureen Morrow, said: “Council is proud to play a part in the organising of this ceremony and we will welcome the ever-growing attendance, including members from the Royal British Legion, Armed Forces and local schools.

“I know it will have an excellent turn out and we encourage the younger generation to get involved in remembering our fallen.

“It’s important that the spirit of selflessness that the soldiers of the Somme epitomised is seen and recognised for years to come.

This remembrance event is organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council in conjunction with a cross-county committee formed to “restore, maintain and continue the commemorative use” of the war memorial.