Barricade set on fire in Larne’s Antiville estate

A barricade was set alight in the Linn Road area of Larne’s Antiville estate last night,

There have also been unconfirmed reports of masked men in the vicinity.

The PSNI helicopter.

The PSNI helicopter was deployed for almost an hour.

The PSNI said: “Sadly we came under attack as barricades were set alight on Linn Rd and we needed our helicopter, not only to keep you safe but to ensure our officers got home safely.

“Barricades were set alight and debris was thrown at police officers.

“The helicopter was essential to give us a aerial perspective and assist us in bringing the situation back under control.

“Last night we needed our eye in the sky to ensure the community was kept safe.”

A spokepserson for Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said that wheelie bins had been set on fire deliberately.

One crew from Larne Fire Station was called to the blaze at 11.40 pm.

The fire service said that the incident was dealt with at 11.58 pm.

East Antrim Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson has described the incident as “very worrying for motorists and residents”.

Party colleague Danny Donnelly said: “Very disturbing to see masked thugs set fire to a barricade across a road in a residential area of Larne. This must be terrifying for families living in the area.”

Police are appealing for information in relation to this incident.

A spokesperson said: “If you have any information on the disorder that occurred on the Linn Road you can dial 101 quoting 1398 07/11/18 or

contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”