Ballygally homes evacuated during arson attack

Police in Larne are appealing for witnesses following an arson attack at Coast Road, Ballygally, during the early hours of Saturday morning (March 16).

Sergeant Allen said: “We received a report shortly after 2.05am that a vehicle parked outside a house was on fire. Police attended, along with the NIFRS.

“The vehicle - a red BMW - was completed destroyed.

“Thankfully, no injuries were reported, however, considerable damage was caused to the house. A number of homes were also evacuated.

“This was a reckless attack which could have resulted in serious injuries, or worse.

“I would appeal to anyone who has information about what happened, or who may have been in the area just prior to when the incident was reported, to get in touch with police in Larne on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 118 of 16/03/2019.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”