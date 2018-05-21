Ballycarry service to celebrate 40 years of Downshire School

At the end of June, Carrick’s Downshire School will close its doors after 40 years of invaluable contribution to hundreds of young people’s lives.

Under the leadership of first principal Maurice Jackson - and subsequent heads - Downshire has played an important role as a community school, since its opening in 1978.

On Sunday, June 3, at 11.30, Ballycarry Presbyterian Church is holding a service to celebrate and give thanks for the school providing a good rounded education and caring service to the community.

Rev G Farquhar, school governor and minister, stated: “It will give present and past pupils, parents and friends an opportunity to say thank-you. The school will reopen in September as the Junior School of Carrickfergus Academy following a merger with Carrickfergus College.

“However, I am sure that the ethos of Downshire school will not be lost, promoting personal excellence where ‘every child matters, is valued and of worth.”