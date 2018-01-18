Ballycarry film footage sought for new BBC documentary

A local filmmaker is on the hunt for old footage of Ballycarry for an upcoming documentary.

The documentary is a 30 minute film to be broadcast on BBC Northern Ireland, with funding from the Ulster Scots Broadcast Fund.

The programme is an observational documentary celebrating the life and people of the Ulster Scots village of Ballycarry.

The appeal comes from documentary filmmaker Gillian Callan, who said: “I filmed in various locations, businesses and with local residents last year to give a snapshot of contemporary village life in Ballycarry and I’m now starting to edit the footage and finish the documentary.

“I would love to find out if anyone has old footage of the village and residents that could be included in the programme. Any decade or subject is of interest. Did you or someone you know record an event in the village, the opening or closing of a shop, people wandering the main street or kids playing in the park? Do you have any footage of areas before the newer housing developments went up?”

“Whether it’s old film or cine reels that have been stashed in the attic for years, dusty camcorder or VHS tapes, or indeed any other format, I would love to hear from you.”

Gillian added:“I’m mostly interested in moving footage but if anyone has any unusual or interesting old photographs these could also be useful.”

If you feel you are able to help, please get in touch with Gillian by email at gillian@ericastarling.com