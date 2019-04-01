‘Back to school’ for Knockagh Area WI

The Knockagh Area WI held a one-day “school” in Templepatrick Presbyterian Church Hall recently.

There was a good attendance for the different classes of beading, crochet, scrapbooking and handbag making.

Some of the participants at work.

Dinah Thompson, the area representative, was present to give her support.

The five tutors, Ann Graham, Mary McAllister, Jacquie Miliken, Margaret Jack and Julie Uprichard worked very hard trying to get around all their pupils.

There was a great deal of concentration and a lot of chat as each class tried to perfect their technique and come as close to the finished articles that their tutors had on display.

A very enjoyable day was had by all.

Sharing their skills at the event.

Hard at work.