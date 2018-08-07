Awareness sessions on domestic abuse 'Safe Place' scheme

An awareness-raising session on issues surrounding domestic abuse will be held in Whitehead next month.

Social enterprise Onus are working with Whitehead Community Association to deliver training around domestic violence issues.

It is part of the wider Safe Place initiative, whereby businesses, organisations and community groups can sign up to become a ‘Safe Place’.

Josephine Flynn, Onus administrator explained: "This means that they agree to display a ‘Safe Place’ logo and provide anyone who seeks help with domestic abuse issues with details of their local support services. Onus provides training on what is required as well as the necessary resources and fully supports anyone wishing to join the initiative."

A Safe Place awareness-raising session will be held on September 6, 7pm – 8.30pm in the McGuigan Suite at Whitehead Community Centre.

The session, which is open to anyone to attend, is funded by Mid and East Antrim Policing and Community Safety Partnership.

Groups, organisations or businesses will be given the opportunity to sign up to the initiative and receive resources helping them to take a stand against domestic violence and abuse in their area.

There will be a second Safe Place awareness-raising session on Wednesday, September 12, 7.00pm – 8.30pm at First Larne Presbyterian Church.