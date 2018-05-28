Awards guests dig deep for suicide charity

The fabulous sum of £1,544 was raised at the recent Larne Business Awards in aid of suicide awareness charity Every Life Matters (ELM NI).

The charity, based at Stylux Business Park on Larne’s Old Glenarm Road, aims to save lives and to offer advice and support to those affected by suicide and self-harm.

It also aims to promote positive mental health wihtin the community.

Carlee Letson of ELM NI told guests at the awards night how her own personal experiences with suicide made her aware just how vital it was that support was available for those in need.

In an emotional speech, she shared details of the work ELM NI is involved in and how donations from the public really can save lives.

Guests at the gala awards night, hosted by the Larne Times in Ballygally Castle Hotel, were invited to take part in a prize draw with donations going to ELM NI.

A number of businesses generously supported the draw by providing prizes and adding to the fun of the evening.

Carlee thanked all those who had made donations and supported the charity draw in any way.

“This will go a long way in providing our services,” she said.