Attempted break-in at Larne social club

Police are investigating an attempted burglary at Ballylumford Social Club in Larne that occurred during the early hours of Friday morning.

The incident is believed to have occurred at approximately 3.45 am.

Police say that two males tried to gain entry by forcing shutters at the rear of the town centre premises and two CCTV cameras were smashed.

PSNI Larne has described both men as “heavy set”. They are said to have been wearing blue coats “one with a white hoody underneath and the other with a dark hoody underneath”. They were also using a 4x4 style vehicle.

A police spokesperson said: “If anyone has witnessed anything unusual or has any information that may be useful, contact police on 101 quoting reference number 316 of 17/01/19.”