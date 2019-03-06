Attack on cars ‘deliberate’ says Fire Service

Five cars were set alight in an arson attack in the harbour area of Larne it has been confirmed.

The incident occurred at Curran Point, on Friday evening, at 8.15 pm.

Three fire engines, one from Larne and two from Ballyclare, were called to the scene.

A spokesperson for Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: “Fire fighters dealt with five cars on fire. The fire spread to a shed.”

NIFRS also stated that the blaze was “deliberate”.

The incident was brought under control at 9.32 pm.