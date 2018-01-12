Asked police for lift to friend’s house during nine-litre cider binge

A Larne man who claimed he had ‘self-harmed’ called an ambulance and then refused to travel to hospital and later he phoned police to ask for a lift to a friend’s house.

Jamie Ian Hastings (28), of Drumahoe Gardens, had downed nine litres of Frosty Jack’s cider during a binge.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court, District Judge Peter King adjourned sentencing until the end of March and warned Hastings that if he turns into a “persistent hoax caller” he could be jailed.

The defendant admitted the one charge he faced - persistent improper use of communications on dates in November last year.

Judge King said the NHS and Ambulance Service in particular was under pressure and he made reference to a case in England in recent days where an ambulance took almost four hours to get to a woman who died.

A prosecutor said Hastings made a 999 call to Ambulance Control saying he had self-harmed and an ambulance and police went to his home but the defendant then declined medical assistance and refused to travel to hospital.

A few hours later the defendant phoned police asking for a “lift to a friend’s house” and an hour he made a third 999 call saying he “wanted to kill himself”.

The prosecutor said during an interview the defendant said he was an alcoholic and was on a binge, having downed three three-litre bottles of Frosty Jack’s cider.

Hastings said he had not taken his medication and had no clear recollection of everything that happened.

The prosecutor said Hastings had shown remorse for making the calls and “diverting emergency services from possible emergencies”.

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said the defendant is engaging with addiction and mental health teams and the incidents had been a “wake-up call”.

The solicitor said Hastings had been “suitably chastened” and there had been no further calls and the defendant acknowledged the emergency services do not have the resources to “run after him”.