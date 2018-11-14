Asda asks shoppers to support Children in Need

Asda Larne colleagues are raising vital funds for BBC Children in Need’s 2018 campaign as part of the retailer’s 18th annual fundraising drive for the charity.

Fundraising will take place in-store during November led by community champion, Catherine McCallion.

The theme will centre around BBC Children in Need and Asda’s campaign – ‘the Power of Play’, which champions the importance of play in child development and aims to inspire simple new ideas for play.

Asda has already raised a staggering £19m through its charity efforts over the past 18 years, supporting disadvantaged children and young people across the UK in need of support.

The 2,700 projects that receive funding from BBC Children in Need support children and young people facing a range of disadvantages such as living in poverty, being disabled or ill, or experiencing distress, neglect or trauma.

Catherine McCallion, Asda Larne community champion, commented: “This year, colleagues in Larne will be positively Pudsey with enthusiasm throughout the month of November to raise both funds and awareness of the impact the money has, as well as the fundraising activities taking place in-store and in the wider community.

“From community Pudsey parties to cake sales and fun games, colleagues will be busy raising funds for BBC Children in Need to ensure that as many children as possible will see their lives improved by this money.”

BBC Children in Need’s chief executive, Simon Antrobus, said; “We are hugely grateful to everyone at Asda who have once again come together to make a difference to young lives across the UK.

“As a charity, we exist to ensure that every child in the UK is kept safe, happy and secure, and supported to reach their full potential. The power of play in a child’s life is transformative, so we are delighted that Asda are once again going above and beyond to make a difference.”