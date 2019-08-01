Art in a byre for August Craft Month

As part of August Craft Month with Craft NI, applied artist Sharon Adams has curated an annual group exhibition of contemporary craft and fine art at her Glarryford home near Ballymena.

The disused byre was last used for milking by the previous owners in the 1960s and creates an atmospheric setting among the original agricultural fixtures.

The exhibition opens on Saturday, August 10, with a reception from 2-4pm where you can meet the artists over a cup of tea.

It continues from 11am-5pm on Saturday and Sunday, August 17 and 18, and, Saturday and Sunday. August 24 and 25 and concludes on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26.

Visitors are welcome on other dates, by appointment, see www.frocess-yard.co.uk for details.

Expect to see glass, textiles, landscape painting, sculpture and prints by Andrea Spencer, Elaine Megahey, Julie Murphy, Mallon Foundry, Nicola Nemec and Sharon Adams.