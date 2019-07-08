Art Exhibiton at ‘Oriel’

The Oriel Gallery at Antrim Castle Gardens is hosting a summer exhibition from West Country artist Melody Hawtin, until August 25.

This will be the first time Melody has exhibited in Northern Ireland and the show ‘The Spiritual Journey of a West Country Artist’ will take the form of a retrospective including work created from when she was 17-years-old to the present day. Also included will be some of her poetry which is part of her romantic, expressionistic art style.

Her work is widely exhibited internationally, including exhibitions in Florence, London, and the Agora Gallery in New York. She has featured in a range of magazines including ARTisSPECTRUM, English Home, and Chelsea Perspective since graduating from Winchester School of Art.