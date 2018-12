Police are investigating an arson attack on a car which was parked in Riverdale carpark in Larne town centre on Friday night.

The incident occurred sometime between 9.10pm and 9.25pm.

PSNI Larne said that the vehicle, a black Vauxhall, was “extensively damaged”.

Police are appealing for anyone who can provide any information about this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1371 of 30/11/18 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.